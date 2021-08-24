Hoonah calendar: What's coming up

(HOONAH, AK) Hoonah is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hoonah area:

Serenade of the Sea Hoonah, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 108 Cannery Rd, Hoonah, AK

Welcome, Serenade of the Sea! Our Adventure Landing dock puts you right in the action. The Adventure Center will greet you when you step off the pier. Stop by the Smokehouse for a famous Crabby...

DOL Alumni Luncheon Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 740 W 10th St, Juneau, AK

« All Events DOL Alumni Luncheon August 27 @ 12:00 pm -

Parks & Rec Month of Play Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:59 AM

Address: 155 S Seward St, Juneau, AK

Day of Play is our way of saying thank you Juneau! We are celebrating for an entire MONTH again this year with the Passport to Play. It is full of free activities, DIY activities and the...

Awana Registration Night Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 11970 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK

Planning to attend our Awana Clubs this year? Come to our Registration/Family Night on Aug 25. This is a great time to meet leaders, complete the registration process, purchase handbooks/uniforms...

GREAT LAND CUP 2021 Juneau, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 15350-15426 Glacier Hwy, Juneau, AK

GREAT LAND CUP 2021 at Aant'iyeik Park- Disc Golf Course, Juneau, AK 99801, Juneau, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Aug 29 2021 at 05:00 am