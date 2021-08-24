Cancel
La Barge, WY

La Barge calendar: Events coming up

La Barge News Beat
 7 days ago

(LA BARGE, WY) Live events are lining up on the La Barge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Barge area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ee3vt_0bbPLtfo00

Sublette County Chapter Big Game Banquet

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10937 US-189, Big Piney, WY

I am proud to invite you to the Sublette County Rocky Mountain Elk Foundations Big Game Banquet held this year in Big Piney. Doors will open at 5:00PM on Saturday August 28th. Dinner will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24d0xL_0bbPLtfo00

Community Thank You Picnic

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The Sublette County Library Foundation and Big Piney Library staff invite Big Piney and Marbleton residents to enjoy a community picnic as we celebrate the generous help we received from community...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMRl5_0bbPLtfo00

Not Your Mother's Book Club

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 106 S Fish St, Big Piney, WY

Our August selection is Under A Gilded Moon by Joy Jordan-Lake. The book is described as an enthralling novel of secrets, a tumultuous war of ideas, and murder as classes collide in the shadow of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yw6gD_0bbPLtfo00

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies!

Kemmerer, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 815 S Main St, Kemmerer, WY

The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies! is on Facebook. To connect with The Late Boomers Live @ Grumpies!, join Facebook today.

