What’s up Middle Brook: Local events calendar

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Middle Brook:

Ice Cream Social Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

Canvases N Corks potosi hubs cow head Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 220 W High St, Potosi, MO

08/31 cow head @ potosi Hubs $35 6:30 Questions call/text 573-631-8810 To register follow the link https:// wbr span canvases-n-corks wbr span .square.site/ wbr span product/ wbr span...

Twin Eagle Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Twin Eagle at Potosi, Missouri, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Jellyfish Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 302 Legion Park Rd, Piedmont, MO

Jellyfish? Yes Jellyfish. In this workshop we will discuss air plants and their care and participants will make their own jellyfish project to take home for a $10 fee.

Sonda Ellis Moore 9th Annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk Piedmont, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957

The Sonda Ellis Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life and service of Sonda Ellis Moore.