Middle Brook, MO

What’s up Middle Brook: Local events calendar

Middle Brook Daily
Middle Brook Daily
 7 days ago

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Middle Brook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdAkB_0bbPLncg00

Ice Cream Social

Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOnbP_0bbPLncg00

Canvases N Corks potosi hubs cow head

Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 220 W High St, Potosi, MO

08/31 cow head @ potosi Hubs $35 6:30 Questions call/text 573-631-8810 To register follow the link https:// wbr span canvases-n-corks wbr span .square.site/ wbr span product/ wbr span...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKmiq_0bbPLncg00

Twin Eagle

Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Twin Eagle at Potosi, Missouri, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nKDh_0bbPLncg00

Jellyfish

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 302 Legion Park Rd, Piedmont, MO

Jellyfish? Yes Jellyfish. In this workshop we will discuss air plants and their care and participants will make their own jellyfish project to take home for a $10 fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ds7Cp_0bbPLncg00

Sonda Ellis Moore 9th Annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk

Piedmont, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957

The Sonda Ellis Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life and service of Sonda Ellis Moore.

Middle Brook Daily

Middle Brook Daily

Middle Brook, MO
With Middle Brook Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy