Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake George, CO

Coming soon: Lake George events

Posted by 
Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 7 days ago

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Lake George is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake George:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUlVN_0bbPLj5m00

The California Honeydrops on The LAWN | Doors: 6pm, Show: 7pm

Hartsel, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

On August 24 & 25, join us for TWO NIGHTS of The California Honeydrops on The LAWN in Buena Vista, CO. Crossing genres from roots and blues to R&B and soul, The California Honeydrops' sound is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRgob_0bbPLj5m00

8/28: Citizen Jones

Guffey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 52 S, 8th St, Guffey, CO

Join us for Jodi's Birthday Bash with live music brought to you by CITIZEN JONES!! You may also like the following

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4Yg5_0bbPLj5m00

LO2PRESENTS "END OF SUMMER BASH!"

Woodland Park, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 210 E Midland, Woodland Park, CO 80863

If you missed the Steve Thomas Band at our 2019 show you WILL NOT want to miss them at this show!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdRhj_0bbPLj5m00

Teller County Republicans Big Tent Event

Woodland Park, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 584 Sourdough Road, Woodland Park, CO 80863

The Teller County Republican BIG TENT EVENT is back in business!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVv1w_0bbPLj5m00

Bon Voyage, Airman!

Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10 Buffalo Ct, Divide, CO

Bon Voyage, Airman! at Paradox Beer Company, 10 Buffalo Ct, Divide, CO 80814, Divide, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 12:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake George Bulletin

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George, CO
10
Followers
206
Post
566
Views
ABOUT

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Woodland Park, CO
City
Buena Vista, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Lake George, CO
City
Guffey, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Guffey#Republican#Paradox Beer Company#Divide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy