Coming soon: Lake George events

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Lake George is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake George:

The California Honeydrops on The LAWN | Doors: 6pm, Show: 7pm Hartsel, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

On August 24 & 25, join us for TWO NIGHTS of The California Honeydrops on The LAWN in Buena Vista, CO. Crossing genres from roots and blues to R&B and soul, The California Honeydrops' sound is...

8/28: Citizen Jones Guffey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 52 S, 8th St, Guffey, CO

Join us for Jodi's Birthday Bash with live music brought to you by CITIZEN JONES!! You may also like the following

LO2PRESENTS "END OF SUMMER BASH!" Woodland Park, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 210 E Midland, Woodland Park, CO 80863

If you missed the Steve Thomas Band at our 2019 show you WILL NOT want to miss them at this show!!

Teller County Republicans Big Tent Event Woodland Park, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 584 Sourdough Road, Woodland Park, CO 80863

The Teller County Republican BIG TENT EVENT is back in business!

Bon Voyage, Airman! Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10 Buffalo Ct, Divide, CO

Bon Voyage, Airman! at Paradox Beer Company, 10 Buffalo Ct, Divide, CO 80814, Divide, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 12:00 pm