Butte, NE

Coming soon: Butte events

Posted by 
Butte Bulletin
Butte Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BUTTE, NE) Live events are coming to Butte.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

10th Annual Horned Frog Open

Armour, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 39522 274th St, Armour, SD

10th Annual Horned Frog Open is on Facebook. To connect with 10th Annual Horned Frog Open, join Facebook today.

Sip & Paint Jar Party

Oneill, NE

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.

CLARENCE BLUNCK ESTATE ABSOLUTE AUCTION – REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY – PLATTE, SD.

Platte, SD

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

ABSOLUTE AUCTION REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY ONLINE AUCTION ABSOLUTE AUCTION ONLINE AUCTION CLARENCE W. BLUNCK ESTATE Rob Rieser Personal Representative 521 E. 2nd Street, Platte, SD ABSOLUTE...

With Butte Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

