Live events coming up in Bly

(BLY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Bly calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bly:

Back to School Week: Cupcakes & Resources Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

The downtown Klamath County Library is hosting a week of in-person events for teens the first week of September to celebrate the beginning of the school year! Here’s what we have planned for Back...

Bonanza Park Board Meeting Bonanza, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 31703 OR-70, Bonanza, OR

Rural Klamath Connects is a regional communication hub linking 5 rural communities in southeastern Klamath County, Oregon (Bonanza, Malin, Merrill) and northeastern Siskiyou County, California...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tulelake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tulelake, CA 96134

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Senior Lunch-Taqueria Jalisciese II Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 2009 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Weekly luncheon for senior citizen\'s 60 and over. Suggested donations $3



Beginning a Mindfulness Practice with Jeanette Rutherford, MA, LPC Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 128 S 11th St, Klamath Falls, OR

Mindfulness practices have been shown to improve the ability to deal with stress and to enhance the overall quality of your life, relationships, and social networks. This four class series, led by...