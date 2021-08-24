Lilliwaup calendar: Events coming up

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Lilliwaup is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lilliwaup area:

Trivia Night @ Burger Claim and More Belfair, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 24171 WA-3, Belfair, WA

Join us for Trivia Night here at Burger Claim and More in Belfair, WA! Get your TEAM ready! Every Tuesday Night, starting time is at 7 PM. Compete against other teams for prizes, bragging rights...

Kayak Night Tour - $75 Brinnon, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 306146 Hwy 101 N, Brinnon, WA

Join us for our kayaking Night Tour! Paddle through the darkness and play with the bioluminescent plankton as it sparkles with each stroke of your paddle. On moonlit nights, paddle by the light of...

Benefit Car Show for Myan Lee Belfair, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

SUP Yoga Basics Workshop at Alderbrook Union, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 10 E Alderbrook Dr, Union, WA

Stand-up Paddle Board Yoga Basics Workshop at Alderbrook Resort and Spa! August 28th, 2021 from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Open to the public and resort guests! Cost: $75.00 with board rental or bring your...

Annual Bulldog Boosters Golf Tournament Allyn, Allyn-Grapeview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 E Old Ranch Rd, Allyn, WA

August 29th - Let's make this a huge Success for the Student Athletes of North Mason High School. This is the annual Golf Tournament fundraiser for the Bulldog Boosters. Registration forms...