Live events Grand Portage — what’s coming up

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Grand Portage is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Portage area:

Expressive Watercolor 21Pa6-2 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Painting outdoors is exhilarating because you get to stretch your legs, enjoy fresh air, and immerse yourself in inspirational subjects. While inspiration runs high when painting outside...

Introduction to Calligraphy | Ages 13 – Adult 21D8-3 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

This workshop, suitable for those with no experience as well as for those who need a refresher, will introduce students to the main tool in a calligrapher’s toolbox, the broad-edged pen. Through...

Care Partners Ice Cream Social Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 14 Broadway, Grand Marais, MN

The Annual Care Partners Ice Cream Social will return on Sunday, August 29th at Sydney’s Custard in Grand Marais! No frills, just those wonderful sundaes and a chance to re-connect with our...

Timber Frame: Build Your Own Smaller Frames Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Tired of unimaginative, small outbuilding kits available from your local lumberyard? Explore all the basic elements of timber frame construction and take home a hand-crafted building. More than...

Wunder Dogs @ Birch Terrace Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 MN-61, Grand Marais, MN

Enjoy live, outdoor music overlooking Grand Marais harbor at the Birch Terrace Supper Club in Grand Marais, with the wonderful Wunderdogs, featuring bluesman Pete Kavanaugh on guitar and vocals...