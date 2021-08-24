Cancel
Baker, CA

Baker calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Baker Times
Baker Times
 7 days ago

(BAKER, CA) Live events are lining up on the Baker calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPfHL_0bbPLQGr00

August Fitness Classes — The Villages at Fort Irwin

Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 4553 Tippecanoe St, Fort Irwin, CA

3 great new instructors added to the lineup! Razi, Maggie, Chrissy, Holly, Jose and Ashley bring you a wide variety of fun class, FREE! NO NEED TO RESERVE YOUR SPACE Just show up! Classes held at...

MATS

Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 11-13 Grande Rue, 92310 Sèvres

Les MATS sont des évènements importants pour les Distributeurs souhaitant faire avancer leur activité Reliv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlpPp_0bbPLQGr00

Birds of the Mojave Desert (Biology X404.2, 2 units) Fall 2021

Baker, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 49441 Zzyzx Road, Baker, CA 92309

Beginning on Tuesday evening, this course examines the important role of these stopover areas in the conservation of migrant birds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdjzG_0bbPLQGr00

MATS - réunion des affaires

Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 11-13 Grande Rue, 92310 Sèvres

Les MATS sont des évènements importants pour les Distributeurs souhaitant faire avancer leur activité Reliv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJu0F_0bbPLQGr00

Fort Irwin's New Parent Support Play Mornings

Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Fort Irwin’s New Parent Support Play Mornings Resuming August 24th in the Bob Hope USO-Fort Irwin USO Center in Building 21 Join us with your babies and toddlers for play, music, friendly chat...

Baker Times

Baker Times

Baker, CA
With Baker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

