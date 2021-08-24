Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baggs, WY

Coming soon: Baggs events

Posted by 
Baggs Daily
Baggs Daily
 7 days ago

(BAGGS, WY) Live events are coming to Baggs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baggs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQIdF_0bbPLPO800

Al-Anon Meeting

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 Green St, Craig, CO

The Al-Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq0E0_0bbPLPO800

50th Reunion - MCHS Class of 1971

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Help us bring awareness to International Overdose Awareness Day by celebrating those we've lost, those we've saved and those who have been affected by overdose. Clean and Sober Craig events build...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1toI_0bbPLPO800

Full Throttle

Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Yampa Valley Baptist Church would like to invite all teenagers to TEEN NIGHT! It's a great time to have fun, eat and fellowship with other teens all while learning about God's word.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Baggs Daily

Baggs Daily

Baggs, WY
3
Followers
171
Post
177
Views
ABOUT

With Baggs Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baggs, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy