Coming soon: Baggs events

(BAGGS, WY) Live events are coming to Baggs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baggs:

Al-Anon Meeting Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 630 Green St, Craig, CO

The Al-Groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. We believe alcoholism is a family...

50th Reunion - MCHS Class of 1971 Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Help us bring awareness to International Overdose Awareness Day by celebrating those we've lost, those we've saved and those who have been affected by overdose. Clean and Sober Craig events build...

Full Throttle Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3900 E Victory Way, Craig, CO

Yampa Valley Baptist Church would like to invite all teenagers to TEEN NIGHT! It's a great time to have fun, eat and fellowship with other teens all while learning about God's word.