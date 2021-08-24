Cancel
Rockland, ID

Live events on the horizon in Rockland

Rockland Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ROCKLAND, ID) Live events are coming to Rockland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rockland:

Homeschool Resource Fair

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 113 S Garfield Ave, Pocatello, ID

Families are invited to come learn about available homeschool opportunities in the area. Activities include a guest speaker at 10:30 am, back-to-school photo op, resource information tables...

Bengal Welcome Week Party

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 921 S 8th Ave, Pocatello, ID

Bengal Welcome Week Party at The Quad at Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID 83201, Pocatello, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Salesforce Admin 201 and App Builder Training In Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1440 Bench Rd, Pocatello, ID

Salesforce Admin 201 and App Builder - Topics such as SFDC Data Mode

Scott Presler in Pocatello, Idaho 2021

Pocatello, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: East Carter Street, Pocatello, ID 83209

Scott Presler coming to Frazer Hall, Saturday, Pocatello, Idaho on October 23, 2021* Time subject to change.* 5-7pm listed *

Board Meeting, Pocatello

Pocatello, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 921 S 8th Ave, Pocatello, ID

Meeting materials are posted at minimum 48 hours prior to a regular meeting or 24 hours prior to a special meeting.

Learn More

Rockland Dispatch

With Rockland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

