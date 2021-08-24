Live events on the horizon in Leopold

(LEOPOLD, MO) Leopold is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leopold:

2021 Cape Girardeau Walk to End Alzheimer's Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2400 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

Jackson High School XC Invitational Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Jackson High School XC Invitational, hosted by Jackson High School in Jackson MO. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

Girls Night Out The Show at The Barn Dance & Nightclub (Cape Girardeau, MO) Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 731 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Cape Girardeau ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Newsboys - ChildFund Volunteers - Cape Girardeau, MO Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1333 North Sprigg Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Come volunteer on the Newsboys Step Into the Light tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

Intro to Digital Marketing for Small Business and Nonprofit Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 220 North Fountain Street, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Digital Marketing Introductory Workshop for Small Business and Nonprofits