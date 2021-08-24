Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baileyville, KS

Baileyville events coming soon

Posted by 
Baileyville Updates
Baileyville Updates
 7 days ago

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Baileyville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baileyville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ4dX_0bbPLKDj00

Tai Chi- Church of Christ (Wymore)

Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 618 W M St, Wymore, NE

This class is led by Kathy Erickson, a RN and certified Delay the Disease instructor.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Tm4q_0bbPLKDj00

Oliver 6 Bottom Plow

Liberty, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

John Deere 2 Bottom Plow, 15” Front Tires, 14” Rear Tires, Pin Hitch, 2 Wave Coulters

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5JF6_0bbPLKDj00

Riley's Baby Shower

Corning, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join us to help celebrate Baby Zeller's arrival in October!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNZyI_0bbPLKDj00

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Lidstrich - Ombrelips

Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Obere Riedstraße 42, Caka Cosmetics, 68309 Mannheim

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Powderbrows - Lidstrich – Ombrelips

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FznZ4_0bbPLKDj00

Visitation

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1006 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Here is Sharon J. Throm’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville, KS
3
Followers
194
Post
162
Views
ABOUT

With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Baileyville, KS
City
Marysville, KS
Marysville, KS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ne#Rn#Caka Cosmetics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy