Baileyville events coming soon

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Baileyville calendar.

These events are coming up in the Baileyville area:

Tai Chi- Church of Christ (Wymore) Wymore, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 618 W M St, Wymore, NE

This class is led by Kathy Erickson, a RN and certified Delay the Disease instructor.

Oliver 6 Bottom Plow Liberty, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

John Deere 2 Bottom Plow, 15” Front Tires, 14” Rear Tires, Pin Hitch, 2 Wave Coulters

Riley's Baby Shower Corning, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Join us to help celebrate Baby Zeller's arrival in October!

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Lidstrich - Ombrelips Barneston, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Obere Riedstraße 42, Caka Cosmetics, 68309 Mannheim

Permanent Make Up Schulung - Ombrebrows - Powderbrows - Lidstrich – Ombrelips

Visitation Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1006 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Here is Sharon J. Throm’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their...