Hanna calendar: Events coming up

(HANNA, WY) Live events are lining up on the Hanna calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hanna:

Susan Gibson Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Get all 10 Susan Gibson releases available on Bandcamp and save 20% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Compassionate Combat , The Hard Stuff ...

Learn to Make Salsa! Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn to make salsa from 6-9 p.m. August 24th at the PVCC Kitchen! This is part of our Summer Harvest Class series... Want to make salsa with all those tomatoes from the garden? Want some tasty...

Fermented Harvest Class Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn to make sauerkraut and other fermented garden goodies from 6-9 p.m. August 31st at the PVCC Kitchen! This is part of our Summer Harvest Class series... Want to make salsa with all those...