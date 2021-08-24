Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanna, WY

Hanna calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Hanna Daily
Hanna Daily
 7 days ago

(HANNA, WY) Live events are lining up on the Hanna calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hanna:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiO75_0bbPLGgp00

Susan Gibson

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Get all 10 Susan Gibson releases available on Bandcamp and save 20% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Compassionate Combat , The Hard Stuff ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDMrj_0bbPLGgp00

Learn to Make Salsa!

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn to make salsa from 6-9 p.m. August 24th at the PVCC Kitchen! This is part of our Summer Harvest Class series... Want to make salsa with all those tomatoes from the garden? Want some tasty...

Learn More

Fermented Harvest Class

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Learn to make sauerkraut and other fermented garden goodies from 6-9 p.m. August 31st at the PVCC Kitchen! This is part of our Summer Harvest Class series... Want to make salsa with all those...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hanna Daily

Hanna Daily

Hanna, WY
2
Followers
163
Post
323
Views
ABOUT

With Hanna Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
City
Hanna, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Downloads#Bandcamp#W Elm St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy