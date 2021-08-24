Cancel
New Market, IN

New Market calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) Live events are lining up on the New Market calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Market:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FoeI_0bbPL9az00

Art in the Park Veteran's Writing Workshop

Marshall, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8121 Park Road, Marshall, IN 47859

Free Writing Workshop for Veterans and Anyone Currently Serving in the Military

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8WSv_0bbPL9az00

National Night Out 2021

Crawfordsville, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 910 Mill St, Crawfordsville, IN

National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 24th from 6:00pm - 9:00pm at Milligan Park! National Night Out is an annual community-building event to help promote police-community...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49QIhx_0bbPL9az00

Shades State Park

Waveland, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7751 S 890 W, Waveland, IN

https://www.in.gov/dnr/state-parks/parks-lakes/shades-state-park/ It will be hot, but the ravines in Shades are very "cool". We'll visit 5 ravines plus several scenic lookout points, that will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPUoO_0bbPL9az00

McCloud Bee Fest

North Salem, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 8518 Hughes Rd, North Salem, IN

Join us at McCloud Nature Park for our 6th Annual McCloud Bee Fest, celebrating the importance of our pollinators! Check\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uws3A_0bbPL9az00

JDP Returns to Rock Hayden's Bainbridge Tap

Bainbridge, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 109 W Main St, Bainbridge, IN

2021 ABATE Battle of the Band Champion, The JDP Band, returns to Hayden's Bainbridge Tap. JDP plays a great mix of classic rock hits by Petty, Clapton, Mellencamp, Santana, Seger, Stevie Ray...

