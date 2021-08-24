Cancel
Briggsdale, CO

Events on the Briggsdale calendar

Briggsdale Digest
 7 days ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Briggsdale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsdale:

Women Use Tools!

Kersey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 415 1st St, Kersey, CO

Come join us for a fun, and judgement-free tool class that will provide you with the knowledge to get more done around the house! A local tool expert will present this class, which will include...

Storytime with music and movement by On Pointe

Eaton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 108 Oak Ave, Eaton, CO

Come let your littles wiggle, dance, sing and more while also hearing a beautiful story! Melissa with On Pointe Is incredible! You won't want to miss this one!!

Youth Ukulele Lessons

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2227 23rd Ave, Greeley, CO

Youth Ukulele Lessons Greeley Tribune Calendar - Greeley, Colorado Events

Friday Night Karaoke

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 3621 W 10th St #1, Greeley, CO

HELLO EVERYONE and Welcome back !!! This Friday we will have new Karaoke Guidlines to help keep everyone safe.We will be sanitizing microphones in between performances but we still need your help...

Sittersize

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1919 68th Ave, Greeley, CO

« All Events Sittersize August 24 @ 9:45 am -

