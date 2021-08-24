Events on the Crescent calendar
(CRESCENT, OR) Live events are coming to Crescent.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crescent:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 17542 Holgate Ct, La Pine, OR
🐾‼️Great opportunity to get your dogs worked on August 23rd / August 24th at the Deschutes K9TS Training Field in La Pine🐾‼️ DK9TS will have guest Decoy Charlie from Tactical K9 Solutions Bart...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 136463 Main St, Crescent, OR
Join us for five days of exciting games, Bible stories, fun songs, memory verses, missionary stories, and more! All kids ages 5-12 are welcome (parents too)! It's FREE!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Address: 57250 Overlook Rd, Sunriver, OR
DAYSTIMESACCESS Thursday-Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) 10-11am One reservable lap lane will remain available during recreation swim times. To Reserve, contact Matt Catanzaro 541-585-3714...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 17600 Canoe Camp Dr, Sunriver, OR
Meet at Crosswater dining room 11:00 for lunch and Bridge around 12:00. Please contact katiewayland02@gmail.com by the Thursday prior each week.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 16450 Victory Way, La Pine, OR 97739
You have Technology questions we have answers - Come and Get 'em
