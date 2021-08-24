Dickinson Center calendar: Events coming up

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Dickinson Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dickinson Center:

Gentle Yoga (outdoors) Massena, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 19 Robinson Bay Rd, Massena, NY

Join leader Allison Smith for yoga in the outdoors. Participants should bring their own mat and water bottle. Program is free. Masks are required for non-vaccinated guests. Social distancing will...

Farm Tour Owls Head, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 189 Ragged Lake Rd, Owls Head, NY

See our start-up farm in Owls Head, meet our animals, and shop our selection of local food and artisanal goat’s milk soaps!

Stuffed Animal Sleepover Norwood, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Morton St, Norwood, NY

Children of all ages are invited to join Ms. Amanda for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover on August 26th at 7pm. Bring a favorite stuffed animal, enjoy a story together, tuck them in at the library, and...

Orientation Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8 Clarkson Ave, Potsdam, NY

Save the Dates: August 19th: Springboard Orientation Math Refresher Move-In August 23rd: Pre-Orientation Move-In August 24th: TCS/Honors Student Move-In August 26th: Brooks and Cubley...

MacVicar Hall: Building Tour Potsdam, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

August 29, 2021 01:00 PM to 05:00 PM MacVicar Hall Main Entrance (inside Academic Quad) https://potsdam.campuslabs.com/engage/event/7150585