Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkton, OR

Elkton events coming soon

Posted by 
Elkton News Flash
Elkton News Flash
 7 days ago

(ELKTON, OR) Elkton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiM9H_0bbPL3Id00

Sutherlin Country Music Concert

Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce and the City are bringing back an amazing festival like concert to Southern Oregon. This year we will be hosting a growing event with 3 artists to entertain the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRq3S_0bbPL3Id00

2021 Funky Brew Fest

Oakland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 540 Stearns Lane, Oakland, OR 97462

Formally known as the Oakland Brewfest, this event has Ben renamed and rebranded to Honor the man behind it Ray Funk.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exDAU_0bbPL3Id00

Franks Place- Mapleton OR

Mapleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 10788 OR-126, Mapleton, OR

Too Slim and the Taildraggers perform an afternoon party at Franks Place in Mapleton OR at 4 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZENrk_0bbPL3Id00

Men’s Breakfast

Veneta, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 25133 E Broadway Ave, Veneta, OR

Men eat, talk and pray for each other. Good time of accountability and fellowship.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13y6WT_0bbPL3Id00

HERZ PRECISION PARTS WINGLESS NATIONALS NIGHT #1

Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2150 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

$2000.00 to win Wingless Nationals Presented by Herz Precision Parts!! Big thank you to Mark Herz for his continued support of this GREAT EVENT!!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elkton News Flash

Elkton News Flash

Elkton, OR
19
Followers
200
Post
840
Views
ABOUT

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elkton, OR
Government
City
Cottage Grove, OR
City
Veneta, OR
City
Elkton, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Mapleton, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herz Precision Parts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy