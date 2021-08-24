Elkton events coming soon
(ELKTON, OR) Elkton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkton:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce and the City are bringing back an amazing festival like concert to Southern Oregon. This year we will be hosting a growing event with 3 artists to entertain the...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 540 Stearns Lane, Oakland, OR 97462
Formally known as the Oakland Brewfest, this event has Ben renamed and rebranded to Honor the man behind it Ray Funk.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 10788 OR-126, Mapleton, OR
Too Slim and the Taildraggers perform an afternoon party at Franks Place in Mapleton OR at 4 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Address: 25133 E Broadway Ave, Veneta, OR
Men eat, talk and pray for each other. Good time of accountability and fellowship.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2150 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR
$2000.00 to win Wingless Nationals Presented by Herz Precision Parts!! Big thank you to Mark Herz for his continued support of this GREAT EVENT!!
