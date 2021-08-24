Elkton events coming soon

(ELKTON, OR) Elkton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkton:

Sutherlin Country Music Concert Sutherlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce and the City are bringing back an amazing festival like concert to Southern Oregon. This year we will be hosting a growing event with 3 artists to entertain the...

2021 Funky Brew Fest Oakland, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 540 Stearns Lane, Oakland, OR 97462

Formally known as the Oakland Brewfest, this event has Ben renamed and rebranded to Honor the man behind it Ray Funk.

Franks Place- Mapleton OR Mapleton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 10788 OR-126, Mapleton, OR

Too Slim and the Taildraggers perform an afternoon party at Franks Place in Mapleton OR at 4 pm

Men’s Breakfast Veneta, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 25133 E Broadway Ave, Veneta, OR

Men eat, talk and pray for each other. Good time of accountability and fellowship.

HERZ PRECISION PARTS WINGLESS NATIONALS NIGHT #1 Cottage Grove, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2150 N Douglas Ave, Cottage Grove, OR

$2000.00 to win Wingless Nationals Presented by Herz Precision Parts!! Big thank you to Mark Herz for his continued support of this GREAT EVENT!!