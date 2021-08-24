Cancel
Monticello, ME

Monticello calendar: What's coming up

Monticello Updates
Monticello Updates
 7 days ago

(MONTICELLO, ME) Monticello has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monticello:

Birdhouse Workshop

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 499 Main St, Presque Isle, ME

Join us for a fun make and take class! You will make a super cute stained glass creation to treasure forever! $60 per person for this workshop The hard part will be done for you! We will have the...

Putnam House Senior Program

Houlton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Senior gatherings at the Putnam House 48 Court St. Houlton, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-3 p.m. Games, homemade snacks, coffee and socializing.\n

Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 84 Mechanic St, Presque Isle, ME

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest volunteer committee and Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce are THRILLED to announce COMBF will be returning in 2021! Be sure to like this event and visit our...

JA Aroostook Golf Classic

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 35 Parkhurst Siding Rd, Presque Isle, ME

Support JA programs in Aroostook County. Join us for a day of fun, food, and prizes at the JA Aroostook Golf Classic. CASH PRIZES FOR TOP TEAMS In Both MEN & MIXED Divisions Teams Paid for both...

CompetitorME Challenge

Presque Isle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 569 Skyway St, Presque Isle, ME

Whether it’s your first 5K or you go the distance with the 10K, come challenge yourself and have fun doing it! Kick off the summer running season, bring your friends, and make this an event to...

With Monticello Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

