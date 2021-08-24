Dugway calendar: What's coming up

(DUGWAY, UT) Dugway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dugway:

Elevate Your Health Festival Rush Valley, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1801 W Hwy 199, Rush Valley, UT

Food & Fun for Body, Mind, & Family! About this Event Join us at Royal Creek Ranches for a full day of Health & Wellness! The Tooele Valley Health Alliance is so excited to introduce our community...

P.E.A.C.E (Pain Education and Community Empathy) Classes Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 151 N Main St, Tooele, UT

This class is a community support group for those suffering with pain. Each month covers tools to deal with pain and offers peer support.

Sacred Divine Sovereign Activations *SOPHIA CODE @ INCANDESCENCE Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1600 UT-138, Grantsville, UT

Do YOU know that YOU are SOVEREIGN??? It is your birthright to thrive in abundance, to create the reality that makes your heart sing, to live and love harmiously, embodying the Sacred Divine...

Open House - 12:00pm-4:00pm Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

UPDATE: PEN HOUSE SATURDAY AUGUST 7th @ 12:00 - 4:00 With the market as hot as it is you'll appreciate getting a lower price for your sweat equity. This home has a ton of potential. Seller is...

Grantsville City Family Picnic at the Park Grantsville, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: East Cherry Street, Grantsville, UT 84029

Grantsville City Communities that Care proudly presents the first annual Grantsville City Family Picnic at the Park!