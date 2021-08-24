Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Simon, AZ

San Simon calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
San Simon News Alert
San Simon News Alert
 7 days ago

(SAN SIMON, AZ) Live events are coming to San Simon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogJkd_0bbPKx1f00

Pearce Wine Mixer 2021

Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 274 E Pearce Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

It's time for our fall Pearce Wine Mixer hosted by Four Tails Vineyard - local wineries, vendors, music, food and fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7o9M_0bbPKx1f00

The Riddle Me This Trivia Show

Pearce, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 135 N Frontage Rd, Pearce, AZ

Come out for dinner and "Riddle Me This" trivia show starting at 5 on August 25th. Fun and prizes and karaoke immediately following the trivia show. Like and share our page so we can have a GREAT...

Learn More

Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drones)

Playas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Plaza Ave, Playas, NM 88009

Students will learn how to detect, identify, assess, mitigate, and respond to security threats from drones using the appropriate tactics.

Learn More

Comments / 0

San Simon News Alert

San Simon News Alert

San Simon, AZ
1
Followers
166
Post
167
Views
ABOUT

With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Simon, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy