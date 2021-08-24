San Simon calendar: What's coming up

(SAN SIMON, AZ) Live events are coming to San Simon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Simon:

Pearce Wine Mixer 2021 Pearce, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 274 E Pearce Road, Pearce, AZ 85625

It's time for our fall Pearce Wine Mixer hosted by Four Tails Vineyard - local wineries, vendors, music, food and fun!

The Riddle Me This Trivia Show Pearce, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 135 N Frontage Rd, Pearce, AZ

Come out for dinner and "Riddle Me This" trivia show starting at 5 on August 25th. Fun and prizes and karaoke immediately following the trivia show. Like and share our page so we can have a GREAT...

Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Drones) Playas, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 Plaza Ave, Playas, NM 88009

Students will learn how to detect, identify, assess, mitigate, and respond to security threats from drones using the appropriate tactics.