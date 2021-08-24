Live events North San Juan — what’s coming up

(NORTH SAN JUAN, CA) Live events are coming to North San Juan.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North San Juan:

The Nth Power Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 230 Commercial St., Nevada City, CA 95959

The Nth Power distill the essence of funk and soul into the most glorious, impactful, live music experience imaginable.

Lee Reynolds at The Brick Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 235 Commercial Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Lee Reynolds' stops in Nevada City during his Lee-Mousine weekend on September 18th, 2021 at The Brick.

Visibility Through Art Destruction of the Land | Destruction of the People Exhibition Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 225 Broad St, Nevada City, CA

On View: July 10th - August 29th, 2021 Opening Reception: Saturday, July 10, 2021, 6 – 9 PM Grand Opening and Art Reception Gallery Hours Thursday - Sunday, 12 - 4 PM...

Yoga Nidra for Fire Victims Nevada City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 700 Zion St, Nevada City, CA

August 24, 2021 - September 18, 2021 Nevada City, United States CCA Yoga Nidra for Fire Victim Support is a FREE, 8-session program. Each session is 90 minutes and includes a group practice and a...

KVMR Celtic Ceilidh Nevada City, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

KVMR Celtic Ceilidh Save the date for the Music & Magic that you love.