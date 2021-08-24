Cancel
Miles, IA

Live events coming up in Miles

Miles Dispatch
(MILES, IA) Live events are coming to Miles.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Miles:

Baghdad Underground Railroad Book Talk/ Savanna, IL

Savanna, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: Main Street, Savanna, IL 61074

Book Talk: Baghdad Underground Railroad, Steve Miska explains current Afghan interpreter evacuation efforts. Q&A

Poopys

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

MOTLEY CRUE Tribute Band Crue U @ Poopys in Savanna Illinois Saturday August 28th at 8PM at Poopy's, 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL 61074, Savanna, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to...

The Old School

Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

The Old School band is playing Poopys Saturday August 28th at 2PM.

Hanover Farmer's Market

Hanover, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 204 Jefferson St #9641, Hanover, IL

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location:In front of Hanover Library,204 Jefferson Street

1st Annual Summer Meltdown & Hog Roast

Charlotte, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 1st St, Charlotte, IA

Join us in celebrating our first year in business with a huge parking lot party!! We couldn't have done it without you, so we want to show our appreciation! We will have music from 11AM-12AM...

