Live events coming up in Miles
(MILES, IA) Live events are coming to Miles.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Miles:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: Main Street, Savanna, IL 61074
Book Talk: Baghdad Underground Railroad, Steve Miska explains current Afghan interpreter evacuation efforts. Q&A
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL
MOTLEY CRUE Tribute Band Crue U @ Poopys in Savanna Illinois Saturday August 28th at 8PM at Poopy's, 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL 61074, Savanna, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL
The Old School band is playing Poopys Saturday August 28th at 2PM.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 204 Jefferson St #9641, Hanover, IL
Season:Summer Market Hours:May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location:In front of Hanover Library,204 Jefferson Street
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 201 1st St, Charlotte, IA
Join us in celebrating our first year in business with a huge parking lot party!! We couldn't have done it without you, so we want to show our appreciation! We will have music from 11AM-12AM...
