Wilsons, VA

Live events coming up in Wilsons

Wilsons Updates
Wilsons Updates
 7 days ago

(WILSONS, VA) Wilsons has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wilsons:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKQJL_0bbPKqqa00

Visitation

Amelia Court House, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 16409 Court St, Amelia Court House, VA

To RSVP to attend the visitation, please click here. With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jane Esther Deer (née Halliwell) on August 18th, 2021 at Grand River Hospital in her 80th year...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Invz_0bbPKqqa00

Are You Ready 2 LOVE?? Sip & Paint

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7 Bollingbrook Street, Petersburg, VA 23803

THE LAWS OF ATTRACTION Are you a King/Queen? Do you got what it takes? Are you Single & Ready2 Mingle? RSVP 804-585-5489 Limited Seats

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LN565_0bbPKqqa00

DIY: Decoupage a Ceramic Tile

Crewe, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Tyler St, Crewe, VA

DIY: Decoupage a Ceramic Tile at Crewe Library, 400 Tyler St, Crewe, VA 23930, Crewe, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZayS3_0bbPKqqa00

Fall at the Farmhouse

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 6501 Duncan Road, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

Come join us for a for a day full of fun for all ages!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uotOp_0bbPKqqa00

VSU Homecoming 2021- The 6th Annual Legends of Troy 5k Run/Walk

Petersburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 20400 Laurel Road, Petersburg, VA 23803

Come on out and join us as we perspire with a purpose! Walk, run or just cheer us on!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wilsons, VA
