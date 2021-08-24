Cancel
Gary, WV

What’s up Gary: Local events calendar

Gary Post
Gary Post
 7 days ago

(GARY, WV) Live events are lining up on the Gary calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gary:

Free Blood Pressure Screening

Tazewell, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 Gratton Rd, Tazewell, VA

Stop by the Four Seasons YMCA in Tazewell, Virginia, for your free blood pressure screening. Karen Mulkey, RN, Community Health Educator, will be on-site providing blood pressure screenings and...

2021 BHS Class of '77 - Tailgate Party

Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

We invite all of our friends and families to come and enjoy a great evening of food and fellowship at one of the biggest and best high school football rivalries in the country. This year we will...

Live Music at the Bluefield Arts Center

Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

The Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation is pleased to present live music at the Bluefield Arts Center in August! Coming up on Sunday, August 29th from 3-5pm DARRYL MURRILL & JAZZPEL...

ASIST - Suicide Intervention Skills Training - MERCER County WV

Bluefield, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 530 Raleigh St, Bluefield, WV

Explore all upcoming mercer county events in Bluefield, West Virginia, find information & tickets for upcoming mercer county events happening in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Kräuterwanderung

Premier, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: Heidberg, Parkplatz, 24878 Jagel

Was wächst denn da? Lerne die Kraft der wilden Kräuter kennen.

