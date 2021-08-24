What’s up Kelliher: Local events calendar

(KELLIHER, MN) Kelliher is ready for live events.

Open Community Art Workshop Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 505 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji, MN

Exhibit Artist Maggie Thompson (Dakobijige - She Ties Things Together) will guide participants through exploration and use of unconventional materials to create their own small textile piece that...

Compass Kickoff 2021! Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5405 Hart Ln NW, Bemidji, MN

Kicking off the new year of Compass 2021!! **7:00 PM: Coffee Corner & Fellowship **7:30 PM: Worship & Message Come join us Wednesday nights - a time of connection, building community, and growing...

Soup and bread dinner fundraiser set for Senior Center Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The Bemidji Senior Center will host a soup and bread dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

NTC Welcome Bash (sponsored by Student Senate) Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 905 Grant Ave SE, Bemidji, MN

Start the year right with NTC Student Senate! NTC students can join us for pulled pork sandwiches, fun games, prizes, and a chance to connect. #backtoschool #careereducation #community

Epic Mississippi River Bike Tour Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you tip-toe through the humble origin near Lake Itasca, you will never believe this trickle of water will be the “Mighty Mississippi” emptying into the Gulf of Mexico some 2552 miles...