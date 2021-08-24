Cancel
Kelliher, MN

What’s up Kelliher: Local events calendar

Kelliher Digest
(KELLIHER, MN) Kelliher is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kelliher:

Open Community Art Workshop

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 505 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji, MN

Exhibit Artist Maggie Thompson (Dakobijige - She Ties Things Together) will guide participants through exploration and use of unconventional materials to create their own small textile piece that...

Compass Kickoff 2021!

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 5405 Hart Ln NW, Bemidji, MN

Kicking off the new year of Compass 2021!! **7:00 PM: Coffee Corner & Fellowship **7:30 PM: Worship & Message Come join us Wednesday nights - a time of connection, building community, and growing...

Soup and bread dinner fundraiser set for Senior Center

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

The Bemidji Senior Center will host a soup and bread dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at the Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

NTC Welcome Bash (sponsored by Student Senate)

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 905 Grant Ave SE, Bemidji, MN

Start the year right with NTC Student Senate! NTC students can join us for pulled pork sandwiches, fun games, prizes, and a chance to connect. #backtoschool #careereducation #community

Epic Mississippi River Bike Tour

Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you tip-toe through the humble origin near Lake Itasca, you will never believe this trickle of water will be the “Mighty Mississippi” emptying into the Gulf of Mexico some 2552 miles...

ABOUT

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

