Live events on the horizon in Manila

Posted by 
Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 7 days ago

(MANILA, UT) Manila has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manila:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtLYc_0bbPKi2000

Dino Dash 2021

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 121 W Main St, Vernal, UT

No need to wait for Halloween to dress up in your favorite dinosaur costume. Come help us kick off the start of Dino”soar” Days with a race down Main Street. The dash distance is only two blocks ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHKmo_0bbPKi2000

Dark Sky Event & Public Stargazing!

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Vernal, UT

Did you know that Steinaker is certified as an International Dark Sky Park? This means that Steinaker is working to preserve and protect our exceptional views of the starry night sky! At this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtEMb_0bbPKi2000

Angel Dash 1 Mile Fun Run / Memorial Walk

Vernal, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1700 East 1900 South, Naples, UT 84078

We Walk So Our Angels Can Fly. Proceeds benefit Rachel's Gift.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131jIB_0bbPKi2000

Painting in the Park with Shellie Orr!

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

We are holding a painting in the park as a fundraiser for The Giving House. Come have fun with us and enjoy a dinner with your friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Db5G_0bbPKi2000

Chamber Luncheon

Vernal, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 313 E 200 S, Vernal, UT

Event Name: Chamber Luncheon Event Type(s): Chamber Event Description: Speaker TBA Event Date: 8/24/2021 Event Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Mountain Location: Uintah Conference Center 313 E 200 S...

Learn More

Manila Daily

Manila Daily

ABOUT

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

