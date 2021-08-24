Cancel
Lingle, WY

Lingle calendar: Coming events

Lingle Journal
(LINGLE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lingle calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lingle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSpyX_0bbPKh9H00

LCS30 "Last Ride"

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:45 PM

Address: 1801 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE

LCS30 "Last Ride" will be Geno's, Jason's and Shawn's Retirement fight from Legion Combat Sports............ We are super proud of how Legion Combat Sports have grown over the years, with making...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzLuv_0bbPKh9H00

Blessing of Children & Waterslide Party

Slater, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Blessing of Children for the School Year and Waterslide Party. Blessing will be during services at 11:00am and Waterslide Party will follow. Hamburgers & Hotdogs provided at party. Please bring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoDdE_0bbPKh9H00

Open House

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 511 W 14th St, Scottsbluff, NE

Open House at Community Christian Elementary/Jr High, 511 W 14th St, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, Scottsbluff, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 04:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmO9x_0bbPKh9H00

Mike Dally (1946 - 2012) In Retrospect Exhibition

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, is pleased to present Mike Dally (1946 - 2012) In Retrospect. It will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRbyT_0bbPKh9H00

Scottsbluff, NE. - Shots Bar - Oil Wrestling

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 705 E Overland, Scottsbluff, NE

Hollywood Knockouts Female Oil Wrestling and Hot Cream Wrestling Show with audience participation. Great for Birthdays and Bachelor parties or just a fun night out however, this isn't just for men...

Learn More

