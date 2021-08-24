Bath calendar: Coming events

(BATH, IL) Bath is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bath:

Drive Thru Chicken Dinner Fundraiser Pleasant Plains, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 206 W 4th St, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677

Take a night off from cooking and support a great cause!

Canton Farmers Market Canton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 5 N Main St, Canton, IL

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - September 25, 2021Saturdays, 7:30 am. - 11:30 a.m.Location:Jones Park in the heart of downtown

Art Gathering Canton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 950 N Main St, Canton, IL

Art Gathering in Big creek park on August 28th 4pm-9pm. View art, listen to music, and enjoy some food. This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois arts council agency through...

PORTA Class of 1970 51st Reunion Oakford, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 23753 Lounsberry Rd, Oakford, IL

PORTA Class of 1970--please join us for our 51st Class Reunion at Hill Prairie Winery in Oakford on August 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM!

Decade of Decadence 80’s Hair Night at Central Illinois Music Fest Canton, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1030 E Linn St, Canton, IL

Decade of Decadence 80’s Hair Night brings the 80’s Rock Party to Canton, IL for the first time this year!!! We will be headlining the Friday festivities! All info and tickets at the link at the...