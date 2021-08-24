Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Justin Bonsignore Heads Back To Tri-Track Open Mod Series Seeking $10K Prize At Seekonk Speedway

By Staff Report
racedayct.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Press release from Souza Media) Two months after a power outage forced the race to be postponed, Justin Bonsignore is hoping to capture the $10,000 check this Wednesday, August 25 at Seekonk Speedway. Bonsignore will return to Tri Track Open Modified Series competition for the fifth time this season in the 100-lap Speed51.TV Modified Madness. He will drive the No. 00 entry prepared by Jimmy Paige and Steve Lemay in the special event.

racedayct.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bonsignore
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mod#Race#Madness#Tri#Souza Media#The Pepsi Challenge#Star Speedway#Monadnock Speedway#Nema#Smac Supermodifieds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Empire Sports Media

NASCAR Report: StarCom Racing to sell charter, cease operations following 2021

Sources have told Catchfence.com that StarCom Racing has sold its NASCAR Cup Series charter and that the team will cease operations following the 2021 season. StarCom Racing fields the No. 00 entry in the Cup Series, driven by Quin Houff. The team has had control of a charter since the beginning of the 2018 season when they rented one from Richard Childress Racing. Following the 2018 season, the organization bought the charter outright from RCR.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

$50,000 prize pool for Tasman Series

The iconic Tasman Series title has been revived by ARG for the V8-powered S5000 category with the blessing of both Motorsport Australia and MotorSport New Zealand. The return of the Tasman Series is set to take place later this year, the best performing driver from the seven races across the Bathurst International and Gold Coast 500 weekends winning the coveted Tasman Cup.
Motorsportsseekonkspeedway.com

TRIPLE CROWN SPECIAL: Phil’s Propane Weekend To Decide Phil’s Triple Crown Champions This Weekend at Seekonk Speedway

SEEKONK, Mass. — Seekonk Speedway’s annual Phil’s Propane Triple Crown weekend is set for this weekend, August 20 and 21, as all nine track divisions will compete in the finale of the three-race Triple Crown series. The Phil’s Propane Triple Crown Series three events are included in the regular season schedule for all divisions, and a separate points battle is tallied throughout the season, with one driver earning the Phil’s championship.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Returns to Iowa Speedway for 2022 Doubleheader

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Hy-Vee, a grocery chain based in the Midwest, have announced a new multiyear agreement, which returns the excitement of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the Iowa Speedway. Hy-Vee will provide broad support for next year’s doubleheader event set for July 23-24, 2022, through a wide-ranging partnership that will bring INDYCAR racing back to the 0.875-mile oval after a one-year hiatus.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Track Championships on tap Saturday at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — The 2021 Novelis Fan Can Chase finale will take place on Saturday as part of Track Championship and Mr. Novelis Supermodified Night at the Oswego Speedway. Winner of the last seven straight Fan Can Chases, Jim Larkin, along with Marty Beeman, Mary Spaulding, Ron Gunther, and Gary Rookey currently lead the way through the one and only can drive in 2021. The second event fell to rain on July 17.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Track champions named at Marshalltown Speedway

The Marshalltown Speedway hasn’t had a good track record of good weather nights this season, and the finale fell to wet grounds after more than three inches of rain fell on Thursday. Races were washed out for the ninth time this season, cancelling the final points night at the track....
Oxford, MEracedayct.com

ACT In The Spotlight On Saturday Of Oxford 250 Weekend

(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) Tight Points Battle, Double-Duty Racers Among Major Storylines. The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) is coming to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway this Saturday, August 28. Although the weather should finally cool off after recent scorching temperatures, the action on the track will remain red-hot with a stout field and eye-grabbing storylines.
Motorsportsseekonkspeedway.com

MONEY MAN: Matt Hirschman Becomes First Four-Time Winner of Seekonk Speedway’s Open Wheel Wednesday

SEEKONK, Mass. — When the money is on the line, Matt Hirschman is at the front of the field. It was true yet again on Wednesday, August 25 at Seekonk Speedway, as Hirschman started from the outside pole position, stole the lead from Brian Robie on lap one, and led all but one circuit to score the victory in the Speed51.TV Modified Madness presented by the Tri Track Open Modified Series. The winning purse for Hirschman was $10,600 — including the $10,000 to win main purse in the 16th annual event and multiple contingency awards. The victory was Hirschman’s second in the first five races of the Tri Track season, and it helped cement his chances of a sixth Tri Track title with only one race left on the season schedule.
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Tight Race Ongoing For Late Model Championship At Stafford Speedway

(Press release from Stafford Speedway) The Late Model division at Stafford Motor Speedway is the tightest track championship race out of Stafford’s five weekly divisions with 2015 Late Model champion Michael Bennett leading 3-time Late Model champion (’13, ’14, 20) Adam Gray and Michael Wray. Bennett currently leads the standings by a slim margin of 8 points, or 4 positions on the track. All 3 championship contenders have reached NAPA Victory Lane this season with Bennett leading all Late Model drivers with 4 wins while Gray has 3 wins and Wray has 1 win.
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Kids Take Center Stage On Back 2 SKool Night At Stafford Speedway

(Press release from Stafford Speedway) This Friday, August 27th will see Stafford Speedway’s five weekly racing divisions in action, but the stars of the show will be all kids in attendance for the Back 2 SKool Kids Night event. All Kids 14 & under are admitted free of charge for general admission seating and the night will be filled with back to school prizes, a bicycle raffle, and a Kids Big Wheel Race.
Kingsport, TNJohnson City Press

Watch: Absher fetches 'Big Dog 100' prize at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — Kenny Absher was the “Big Dog” at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night. The driver of the black No. 11 Toyota held off hard-charging Keith Helton to win a featured 100-lap race for the Pure 4 division. Absher’s margin of victory in the $2,000-to-win “Big Dog 100” race was .270 second.

Comments / 0

Community Policy