Justin Bonsignore Heads Back To Tri-Track Open Mod Series Seeking $10K Prize At Seekonk Speedway

SEEKONK, Mass. — When the money is on the line, Matt Hirschman is at the front of the field. It was true yet again on Wednesday, August 25 at Seekonk Speedway, as Hirschman started from the outside pole position, stole the lead from Brian Robie on lap one, and led all but one circuit to score the victory in the Speed51.TV Modified Madness presented by the Tri Track Open Modified Series. The winning purse for Hirschman was $10,600 — including the $10,000 to win main purse in the 16th annual event and multiple contingency awards. The victory was Hirschman’s second in the first five races of the Tri Track season, and it helped cement his chances of a sixth Tri Track title with only one race left on the season schedule.