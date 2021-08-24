Justin Bonsignore Heads Back To Tri-Track Open Mod Series Seeking $10K Prize At Seekonk Speedway
(Press release from Souza Media) Two months after a power outage forced the race to be postponed, Justin Bonsignore is hoping to capture the $10,000 check this Wednesday, August 25 at Seekonk Speedway. Bonsignore will return to Tri Track Open Modified Series competition for the fifth time this season in the 100-lap Speed51.TV Modified Madness. He will drive the No. 00 entry prepared by Jimmy Paige and Steve Lemay in the special event.racedayct.com
