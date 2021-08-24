Atlantic calendar: Events coming up

(ATLANTIC, VA) Live events are lining up on the Atlantic calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Atlantic area:

Snow Hill High School C/O 2011 Ten year Reunion Pocomoke City, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2 Riverside Drive, Pocomoke City, MD 21851

Snow Hill High School Class of 2011 10 year Class Reunion

Locally Inspired Art Show Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 6309 Church St, Chincoteague, VA

Join us on August 14th for the opening of a new show at the Kitchen Art Gallery. Enjoy and shop for works by local artists - all with a "LOCALLY INSPIRED" theme. The show will run through...

8/28 Ropewalk (Chincoteague, Va) - BLSD Duo Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Story Swap - Best Day Ever Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 6309 Church St, Chincoteague, VA

Come tell a story or come to listen. Everyone is welcome. Just like last year, the current plan is that Story Swaps will be held outside on the front lawn of the CCA building. Our audience is...

2021 Chincoteague Oyster Festival Chincoteague Island, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 8128 Beebe Road, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336

Enjoy fresh, local oysters and seafood with a great fall getaway on beautiful Chincoteague Island, Virginia.