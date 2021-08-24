Cancel
Red Feather Lakes, CO

Red Feather Lakes events calendar

Red Feather Lakes News Beat
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 7 days ago

(RED FEATHER LAKES, CO) Live events are coming to Red Feather Lakes.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Feather Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deiaO_0bbPKWOA00

LCHA Poker Ride 2021

Bellvue, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 708 Lodgepole Dr, Eltuck Picnic Area, Bellvue, CO 80512

Registration begins at 9:00 (at Eltuck Picnic Area) and ride starts at 10:00.  Ride (in small groups) a loop of the East and West Valleys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzP1f_0bbPKWOA00

How the Law of Attraction Really Works

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3715 Grand Ave, Laramie, WY

Join Me! This is an interactive workshop, please come prepared to participate. We will have a lot of fun as we dive into the practices to change your mindset and manifest your desires. With the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30d4X9_0bbPKWOA00

The Sun: Our Living Star

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: N 16th St &, E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY

Discover the secrets of our star in this planetarium show and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface in immersive fulldome format. Our team has worked with some of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKNCT_0bbPKWOA00

Pig Roast

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come join us for A Cochon De Lait "Cajun Pig Roast" About this Event There will be delicious food, enjoyable games, lively music, and exciting door prizes! This event is FREE TO THE PUBLIC, so...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4tar_0bbPKWOA00

9:45AM Bible Classes

Laramie, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 1270 N 9th St, Laramie, WY

Sunday Morning Bible Class at Trinity Baptist Church in Laramie, Wyoming.

Colorado Government
