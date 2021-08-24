Events on the Paulding calendar
(PAULDING, MS) Live events are lining up on the Paulding calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paulding:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS
This 7-week course is designed to help you learn the basics of cabinetmaking and woodworking. The course will cover how to plan your projects (making good cut sheets, wise use of your material and...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1500 Old 8th Street Road North, Meridian, MS 39307
This is a socially-distant parade celebrating the birthday of Mother Nellie G. Morgan!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS
MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN. Join us for a fun trip and get ready to step back in time! The MCC Foundation Travel group is currently offering a trip to Mackinac Island in...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: Raleigh, MS
We invite the community to worship with sat our revival. We have a great group of area pastors lined up to speak. Sun 11am--- David McCord---New Sardis Sun 1:30pm---Keith Ramage---FBC Mon...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 1301 North 2nd Avenue, Laurel, MS 39440
This is a annual ladies conference. Our goal is to encourage ladies with a great word on how to win your daily battles and to have fun!
