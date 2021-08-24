CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding, MS

Events on the Paulding calendar

Paulding News Beat
Paulding News Beat
 16 days ago

(PAULDING, MS) Live events are lining up on the Paulding calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paulding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PwALx_0bbPKVVR00

CABINETRY AND WOODWORKING FOR BEGINNERS

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

This 7-week course is designed to help you learn the basics of cabinetmaking and woodworking. The course will cover how to plan your projects (making good cut sheets, wise use of your material and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oet37_0bbPKVVR00

93rd Birthday Parade for Nellie G. Morgan

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1500 Old 8th Street Road North, Meridian, MS 39307

This is a socially-distant parade celebrating the birthday of Mother Nellie G. Morgan!

MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN

Meridian, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 910 Hwy 19 N, Meridian, MS

MCC FOUNDATION TRAVEL TO MACKINAC ISLAND, MICHIGAN. Join us for a fun trip and get ready to step back in time! The MCC Foundation Travel group is currently offering a trip to Mackinac Island in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8Jns_0bbPKVVR00

Union Baptist Church REVIVAL

Raleigh, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Raleigh, MS

We invite the community to worship with sat our revival. We have a great group of area pastors lined up to speak. Sun 11am--- David McCord---New Sardis Sun 1:30pm---Keith Ramage---FBC Mon...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhI4V_0bbPKVVR00

Winning your battles

Laurel, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1301 North 2nd Avenue, Laurel, MS 39440

This is a annual ladies conference. Our goal is to encourage ladies with a great word on how to win your daily battles and to have fun!

Paulding News Beat

Paulding News Beat

Paulding, MS
With Paulding News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

