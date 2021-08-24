Cancel
Cameron, LA

Cameron calendar: Events coming up

Cameron Updates
 7 days ago

(CAMERON, LA) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cameron:

Kris Harper at Brick & Barley

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 2614 Lutcher Dr, Orange, TX

Brick & Barley in Orange offers the perfect mid-week relief with Ladies Night drink specials 🍷🍻 and live acoustic music 🎶! The extremely charming and talented Kris Harper returns on Wednesday...

IV Certification Course for Pharmacy Technicians and Pharmacist

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 410 Front Street, Orange, TX

Note: Facebook says some events are free when they are not. Please read full description for price and duration. Most health-system pharmacy settings require IV certification for employment...

Blood Drive

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Come join CASA of the Sabine Neches Region at the Lifeshare blood drive. Your blood donation will go to someone battling cancer, endruing sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery or suffering...

KAYLA JANE & KELANY

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 W Sunset Dr, Orange, TX

This soulful duo form Austin, TX, KAYLA JANE & KELANY, will grace the stage in Orange and you're in for a treat! "Kayla has a powerful, beautiful, soulful voice that I could listen to...

CAJUN HARMONY

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2900 W Sunset Dr, Orange, TX

"The best zydeco band I've heard in many years!! Great music selection, including some blues and R&R..." Come by and check out CAJUN HARMONY live on the bayou. Bring your dancin' shoes! They will...

With Cameron Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

