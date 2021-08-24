Cancel
Cawood, KY

Events on the Cawood calendar

Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 7 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) Cawood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cawood:

Momma Molasses @Axe Handle Distilling

Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 42236 Wilderness Rd, Pennington Gap, VA

+ Google Map (276) 318-6162 https://www.axehandledistilling.com/ Outlook Momma Molasses @Axe Handle Distilling div Outlook Momma Molasses @Axe Handle Distilling | Concert , Food Truck , Local ...

Family Reunification Workshop

Tazewell, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1216 Cedar Fork Road, Tazewell, TN 37879

Live Free - Claiborne is offering a FREE one-day event to better equip families in need of reunification.

Cookie Truck in Harrogate!!!

Harrogate, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 6327 Cumberland Gap Pkwy, Harrogate, TN

Our Cookie Truck and Crew will be at Peoples Choice Pharmacy in Harrogate from 11am to 2pm or until we sell out. Come’n get you some sugar!!!

Godzilla vs. Kong

Pennington Gap, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 41676 W Morgan Ave, Pennington Gap, VA

Godzilla vs. Kong at Lee Theatre on Saturday, August 28, at 7 PM. Admission is $5, kids under 5 free.

Streamin' the Gap

Cumberland Gap, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 601 Colwyn, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724

Streamin' the Gap Thunder Road 2021 is the inaugural Airstream rally for the historic town of Cumberland Gap. BIG RED NUMBER REQUIRED!

