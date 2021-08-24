Cancel
Dodd City, TX

Dodd City calendar: What's coming up

Dodd City Times
 7 days ago

(DODD CITY, TX) Live events are coming to Dodd City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dodd City:

August Ladies Gathering

Commerce, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1123 Main St, Commerce, TX

August Ladies Gathering is on Facebook. To connect with August Ladies Gathering, join Facebook today.

New Holland TM125 Online Auctions In Texas

Commerce, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View New Holland TM125 Online Auctions In Texas at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Architectural Vertical Opening Solutions Plus

Bonham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2430 Albert Broadfoot St, Bonham, TX

Today, we'll discuss vertical operating systems, their construction and operating mechanisms, and their architectural applications and contributions to sustainable initiatives.

Mu Zeta Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc, Round Up Picnic

Commerce, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1907 Park Street, Commerce, TX 75428

Come out and see the poodles before the school year starts. We will have free food, games, and music provided.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Wolfe City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Wolfe CIty, TX 75496

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

