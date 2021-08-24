Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

‘Ghost Candidate' Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Siphon Votes in District 37 Race

By Associated Press
NBC Miami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of running as a third-party candidate to siphon votes away from the Democrat opponent in a close state senate race has pled guilty Tuesday. Alexis Pedro Rodríguez agreed to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in Miami-Dade County to accepting illegal campaign donations and lying on campaign documents. He will receive three years probation if he cooperates, including a year of house arrest. He had faced a possible 20-year prison sentence.

www.nbcmiami.com

