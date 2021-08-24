Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laurel, NE

Laurel events coming up

Posted by 
Laurel Updates
Laurel Updates
 7 days ago

(LAUREL, NE) Laurel is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Laurel area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0cRP_0bbPKJ9x00

Wayne Farmer's Market

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 510 N Pearl St, Wayne, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 9 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PMWednesdays, 4PM- 6PMLocation:Lincoln St. between 5th and 6th St. Wayne, NE 68787

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ApQT_0bbPKJ9x00

Hoot Owl Days Poker Run

Hubbard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

We are starting and ending in Hubbard during the famous Hoot Owl Days Celebration. A parade, vendors, and plenty of activities through the day. Come join the ride and enjoy live music and beer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49973B_0bbPKJ9x00

SHAKESPEARE OUTDOORS!

Wakefield, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 316 Main St, Wakefield, NE

Immerse yourself in some SHAKESPEARE at the Little Red Hen Theatre! Over the course of four workshops, participants will work with guest artist DawnMarie Moe to explore Shakespeare’s words through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaRBF_0bbPKJ9x00

LGBTQIA+ Support

Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Main St, Wayne, NE

Sharing a safe and supportive space for all LBGTQIA+ folks and allies. 2Spirit and BIPOC-welcoming.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EGB6_0bbPKJ9x00

Lot # 11216 - DOHRMAN BIG RED

Hoskins, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View DOHRMAN Big Red Online Auctions In Hoskins, Nebraska at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Laurel Updates

Laurel Updates

Laurel, NE
20
Followers
207
Post
586
Views
ABOUT

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laurel, NE
Government
Wayne, NE
Government
City
Laurel, NE
City
Hoskins, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Wayne, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Lincoln St#Ne Sharing#Lbgtqia#Bipoc#Tractorhouse Com#Vin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy