Live events coming up in Ashley

(ASHLEY, MI) Ashley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ashley area:

Drag Show Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 118 E Superior St, Alma, MI

Save the date for Highland Blush's next Drag Show! Come down to Highland Blush for some drag entertainment. There will be two showtime opportunities, one at 6:00 PM and another at 8:30 PM! More...

Red Cross Blood Drive Crystal Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 S Main St, Crystal, MI

BE A PART OF THE LIFE SAVING CAUSE.... Please sign up at redcrossblood.com to donate blood on August 25th, noon - 5:00 PM at Crystal Congregational Church, 300 S. Main Street, Crystal, MI 48818..

Big Brothers Big Sisters golf outing Ithaca, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4550 S Bagley Rd, Ithaca, MI

Venue North Star Golf Course Address 4550 S. Bagley Road Ithaca MI 48847, US

Welcome Carnival Alma, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Address: Vassar St, Alma, MI

Come kick of the school year with carnival games and inflatables, music, food and more

Technique Tuesday - Free Make & Take Ovid, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 111 S Main St, Ovid, MI

Technique Tuesday - Free Make & Take is on Facebook. To connect with Technique Tuesday - Free Make & Take, join Facebook today.