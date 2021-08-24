Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quemado, NM

What’s up Quemado: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Quemado Post
Quemado Post
 7 days ago

(QUEMADO, NM) Live events are coming to Quemado.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Quemado area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315RxI_0bbPKGVm00

Arizona ATV Outlaw Trail Jamboree

Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 180-260 Ignacio Dr, Eagar, AZ

1200 miles of trails, Trail rides, ATV rodeo, vendors, cookout, music and cowboy poets and more. On Saturday, , there will be several events and activities open to the public at not cost: 9 a.m...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irwjk_0bbPKGVm00

Gila Monster Dual Sport Adventure Rally

Reserve, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Hc 62 Box 2-8, Reserve, NM

The Gila Monster rally with Texas Adventure Riders is in Reserve, NM, Sunday, Aug 22 through Saturday, Aug 28, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jFwv_0bbPKGVm00

Shanks @ Foxfire

Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 42661 US-180, Alpine, AZ

Come Party at Foxfire in Alpine with those Weasel Richards, the Shanks

Learn More

Comments / 0

Quemado Post

Quemado Post

Quemado, NM
11
Followers
137
Post
144
Views
ABOUT

With Quemado Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rodeo, NM
City
Quemado, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Cowboy#Texas Adventure Riders#Az Come Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy