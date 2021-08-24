What’s up Quemado: Local events calendar

(QUEMADO, NM) Live events are coming to Quemado.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Quemado area:

Arizona ATV Outlaw Trail Jamboree Eagar, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 180-260 Ignacio Dr, Eagar, AZ

1200 miles of trails, Trail rides, ATV rodeo, vendors, cookout, music and cowboy poets and more. On Saturday, , there will be several events and activities open to the public at not cost: 9 a.m...

Gila Monster Dual Sport Adventure Rally Reserve, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Hc 62 Box 2-8, Reserve, NM

The Gila Monster rally with Texas Adventure Riders is in Reserve, NM, Sunday, Aug 22 through Saturday, Aug 28, 2021.

Shanks @ Foxfire Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 42661 US-180, Alpine, AZ

Come Party at Foxfire in Alpine with those Weasel Richards, the Shanks