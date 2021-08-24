Live events on the horizon in Powers
(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Powers:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420
Join TKO for trail stewardship in the southern Oregon Coast region!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
This year we are mixing it up and doing things a little different. One evening a month this summer we will be hosting a VBS themed family night. The theme will be Wrangler Roundup. We are inviting...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420
Join a Thursday half day trail party to brush brush brush out the trails in the Sunset Bay State Park!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: Coos Bay, OR
It’s Oregon law that the entire Coast is open to everyone. Explore all 363 miles. Check out 'Music On the Bay presents The Coffis Brothers' .
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 50 Central Ave, Coos Bay, OR
Bring your lunch and join the BACC Marketing and Membership Committee-Open to all Chamber Members.
