Live events on the horizon in Powers

(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Powers:

Oregon Outdoors Recreation Summit Trail Party - South Coast Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join TKO for trail stewardship in the southern Oregon Coast region!

VBS Family Night Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This year we are mixing it up and doing things a little different. One evening a month this summer we will be hosting a VBS themed family night. The theme will be Wrangler Roundup. We are inviting...

South Coast- Thursday Sunset Bay Trail Party- Aug 26 Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join a Thursday half day trail party to brush brush brush out the trails in the Sunset Bay State Park!

Music On the Bay presents The Coffis Brothers Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Coos Bay, OR

It’s Oregon law that the entire Coast is open to everyone. Explore all 363 miles. Check out 'Music On the Bay presents The Coffis Brothers' .

BACC Marketing and Membership Committee Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 50 Central Ave, Coos Bay, OR

Bring your lunch and join the BACC Marketing and Membership Committee-Open to all Chamber Members.