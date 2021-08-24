Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powers, OR

Live events on the horizon in Powers

Posted by 
Powers Today
Powers Today
 7 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Powers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOKEu_0bbPKFd300

Oregon Outdoors Recreation Summit Trail Party - South Coast

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join TKO for trail stewardship in the southern Oregon Coast region!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDpLh_0bbPKFd300

VBS Family Night

Coquille, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This year we are mixing it up and doing things a little different. One evening a month this summer we will be hosting a VBS themed family night. The theme will be Wrangler Roundup. We are inviting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOFSn_0bbPKFd300

South Coast- Thursday Sunset Bay Trail Party- Aug 26

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sunset Bay State Park, Coos Bay, OR 97420

Join a Thursday half day trail party to brush brush brush out the trails in the Sunset Bay State Park!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXg9v_0bbPKFd300

Music On the Bay presents The Coffis Brothers

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Coos Bay, OR

It’s Oregon law that the entire Coast is open to everyone. Explore all 363 miles. Check out 'Music On the Bay presents The Coffis Brothers' .

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUh1L_0bbPKFd300

BACC Marketing and Membership Committee

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 50 Central Ave, Coos Bay, OR

Bring your lunch and join the BACC Marketing and Membership Committee-Open to all Chamber Members.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Powers Today

Powers Today

Powers, OR
9
Followers
204
Post
791
Views
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Powers, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Digital#Sun Oct 10#97420 Join Tko#Vbs#Wrangler Roundup#Trail Party#The Coffis Brothers#Chamber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy