Leedey, OK

Coming soon: Leedey events

Posted by 
Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 7 days ago

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Leedey calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leedey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gEzO_0bbPKDrb00

CHILDREN: Wiggly Worms

Seiling, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 N Main St, Seiling, OK

BOOK: DIARY OF A WORMBY: DOREEN CRONINCRAFT: CUPCAKE PAPER WORMS

Learn More

ARIDE - Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement - Woodward

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3401 Centennial Drive, Woodward, OK 73801

Law Enforcement Training Only Bridging the Gap between SFST and DRE Location: 3401 Centennial Drive Woodward, Oklahoma

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWqOZ_0bbPKDrb00

Vici Bank of Vici

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Thursday, August 26 12:30—1:30 PM Bank of Vici WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHU4E_0bbPKDrb00

Senior Circle

Woodward, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th Street, Woodward, OK 73801

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Hv5Q_0bbPKDrb00

Porkin' in the Park

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

State championship BBQ cook off to raise money for local children's charities. Sanctioned by Lonestar Barbecue Society. Info look us up at...

Learn More

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

