Farson, WY

Live events on the horizon in Farson

Farson Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FARSON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Farson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farson:

SWBR 4D Race - Barrels & Poles

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

SWBR 4D Race - Barrels & Poles is on Facebook. To connect with SWBR 4D Race - Barrels & Poles, join Facebook today.

RAD-IQ HazMatIQ Classroom Training

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 145 Industrial Drive, Station 3, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Rad-IQ Training is built upon the same straight forward, easy to understand methodology of all HazMatIQ Training Courses, 8 hours.

Trivia Night!

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Put your heads together for a variety of Trivia categories! Join us for a beer and some friendly competition 🍻

First Annual Memorial Walk for 9/11

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Grant Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

1st Annual 911 Memorial Walk Hosted by Rock Springs Fire Department and Fire District #1

Rock the Block

Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 623 Pilot Butte Ave, Rock Springs, WY

Get ready for great deals, live music, food trucks and activities like yoga, during the first ever Rock the Block. Rock the Block takes place Saturday, August 28, 10 am to 2 pm, between Pilot...

Farson Bulletin

Farson, WY
With Farson Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

