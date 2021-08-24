Live events on the horizon in Farson

(FARSON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Farson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Farson:

SWBR 4D Race - Barrels & Poles Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3320 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, WY

RAD-IQ HazMatIQ Classroom Training Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 145 Industrial Drive, Station 3, Rock Springs, WY 82901

Rad-IQ Training is built upon the same straight forward, easy to understand methodology of all HazMatIQ Training Courses, 8 hours.

Trivia Night! Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Put your heads together for a variety of Trivia categories! Join us for a beer and some friendly competition 🍻

First Annual Memorial Walk for 9/11 Rock Springs, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Grant Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901

1st Annual 911 Memorial Walk Hosted by Rock Springs Fire Department and Fire District #1

Rock the Block Rock Springs, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 623 Pilot Butte Ave, Rock Springs, WY

Get ready for great deals, live music, food trucks and activities like yoga, during the first ever Rock the Block. Rock the Block takes place Saturday, August 28, 10 am to 2 pm, between Pilot...