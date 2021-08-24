Dennis calendar: Coming events

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dennis:

Revival Mooreville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 139 Co Rd 1554, Mooreville, MS

Bro. Gerald Crabb will be singing and preaching Revival Saturday night, Sunday morning and Sunday evening

Waterloo Neighborhood Watch Waterloo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6390 Co Rd 14, Waterloo, AL

Waterloo Neighborhood Watch is on Facebook. To connect with Waterloo Neighborhood Watch, join Facebook today.

Bible Classes for All Ages Hamilton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 10655 US-278, Hamilton, AL

Classes for ages nursery to adult!. This is great place to invite people. Maybe describe what to expect (order of services, class offerings, etc.)

Aces Wild Band w/ Chris Chapman Music Video Shoot Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3727 Joe Wheeler Brown Rd, Fulton, MS

#BackyardMudFest is bringing Aces Wild Band with them to BMB Off-Road August 28th! Chris Chapman will also be filming a music video all day Saturday and we’re calling on y’all for help. The song...

Bunk A Biker Meet N Greet Waterloo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14299 Co Rd 14, Waterloo, AL

Hosted by Zee Traveler, William Eric Sparks and Bunk-a-Biker US Location: Brush Creek Park Campground - 14299 Co Rd 14, Waterloo, AL 35677 Eric will provide firewood Free camping. Only 8 mi from...