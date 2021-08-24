Cancel
Dennis, MS

Dennis calendar: Coming events

Dennis Journal
 7 days ago

(DENNIS, MS) Dennis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dennis:

Revival

Mooreville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 139 Co Rd 1554, Mooreville, MS

Bro. Gerald Crabb will be singing and preaching Revival Saturday night, Sunday morning and Sunday evening

Waterloo Neighborhood Watch

Waterloo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6390 Co Rd 14, Waterloo, AL

Waterloo Neighborhood Watch is on Facebook. To connect with Waterloo Neighborhood Watch, join Facebook today.

Bible Classes for All Ages

Hamilton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 10655 US-278, Hamilton, AL

Classes for ages nursery to adult!. This is great place to invite people. Maybe describe what to expect (order of services, class offerings, etc.)

Aces Wild Band w/ Chris Chapman Music Video Shoot

Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3727 Joe Wheeler Brown Rd, Fulton, MS

#BackyardMudFest is bringing Aces Wild Band with them to BMB Off-Road August 28th! Chris Chapman will also be filming a music video all day Saturday and we’re calling on y’all for help. The song...

Bunk A Biker Meet N Greet

Waterloo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 14299 Co Rd 14, Waterloo, AL

Hosted by Zee Traveler, William Eric Sparks and Bunk-a-Biker US Location: Brush Creek Park Campground - 14299 Co Rd 14, Waterloo, AL 35677 Eric will provide firewood Free camping. Only 8 mi from...

Dennis, MS
With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

