Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laona, WI

Coming soon: Laona events

Posted by 
Laona Bulletin
Laona Bulletin
 7 days ago

(LAONA, WI) Laona is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnT3m_0bbPK7eU00

3rd Annual Pizza King Memorial Corn Hole Tournament

Athelstane, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: N11120 Newton Lake Rd, Athelstane, WI

-Please stop by Lakeside or text/call Karen at 715-927-5020 to register your team. We will NOT be having online registration this year. -Event proceeds will be donated to local animal shelters...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odJmV_0bbPK7eU00

Crandon Water Shows

Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Pre-shows start at 6 p.m. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfewk_0bbPK7eU00

NXNW Music Crawl Kickoff Concert

Three Lakes, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1760 Superior Street, Three Lakes, WI 54562

Three Lakes is hosting the 3rd Annual NXNW Music Crawl & it all starts with this kick off concert!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03gdIb_0bbPK7eU00

Fireman’s Flea Market

Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1704 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI

The Three Lakes Fire Department will be having their weekly flea market August 25th, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXQvO_0bbPK7eU00

Free To Play Bar Bingo at Koni K's Korner Pub

Elcho, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: N11214 Antigo St, Elcho, WI

Join us for MONDAY FREE TO PLAY JACKPOT BINGO at Koni K's Korner Pub in Elcho, WI. at 6:30pm. Free to Play Bingo Game with tons of great prizes including a chance at a cash Jackpot! Check out our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Laona Bulletin

Laona Bulletin

Laona, WI
7
Followers
194
Post
590
Views
ABOUT

With Laona Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laona, WI
City
Three Lakes, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Athelstane, WI
Three Lakes, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N11120 Newton Lake Rd#Lakes Fire Department#Elcho Wi Join Us#Korner Pub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy