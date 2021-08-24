Coming soon: Laona events

(LAONA, WI) Laona is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laona area:

3rd Annual Pizza King Memorial Corn Hole Tournament Athelstane, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: N11120 Newton Lake Rd, Athelstane, WI

-Please stop by Lakeside or text/call Karen at 715-927-5020 to register your team. We will NOT be having online registration this year. -Event proceeds will be donated to local animal shelters...

Crandon Water Shows Crandon, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Pre-shows start at 6 p.m. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.

NXNW Music Crawl Kickoff Concert Three Lakes, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1760 Superior Street, Three Lakes, WI 54562

Three Lakes is hosting the 3rd Annual NXNW Music Crawl & it all starts with this kick off concert!

Fireman’s Flea Market Three Lakes, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1704 Superior St, Three Lakes, WI

The Three Lakes Fire Department will be having their weekly flea market August 25th, 2021.

Free To Play Bar Bingo at Koni K's Korner Pub Elcho, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: N11214 Antigo St, Elcho, WI

Join us for MONDAY FREE TO PLAY JACKPOT BINGO at Koni K's Korner Pub in Elcho, WI. at 6:30pm. Free to Play Bingo Game with tons of great prizes including a chance at a cash Jackpot! Check out our...