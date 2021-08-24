Cancel
Cambridge, ID

Cambridge events coming up

Cambridge Updates
 7 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, ID) Live events are lining up on the Cambridge calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cambridge area:

PLCA 4 KIDS Paradise Point Overnight Camp

PLCA 4 KIDS Paradise Point Overnight Camp

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2755 Eastside Dr, McCall, ID

Camp on the shores of Payette Lake: Kids will spend time hiking, swimming, playing in the sand, archery, scavenger hunt, rope course (age 7 and up for safety), arts/crafts, kayacking, and other...

Wednesday Night Concert - Blaze And Kelly

Wednesday Night Concert - Blaze And Kelly

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Roseberry Rd, McCall, ID

Please bring your own tables and chairs and practice social distancing

Art in the Courtyard 2021

Art in the Courtyard 2021

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Gallery Fifty-Five is proud to announce Art in the Courtyard 2021, a popular outdoor art and music event in its 15th year, located in the Hotel McCall Courtyard in downtown McCall and the adjacent...

Yoga on the Mountain – FREE

Yoga on the Mountain – FREE

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3890 Goose Lake Rd, McCall, ID

Take your yoga practice to new heights with yoga on the mountain. The talented instructors from Shanti Yoga will guide you through a cycle of poses. Please bring your own yoga mat, there is plenty...

Idaho senior amateur Championships

Idaho senior amateur Championships

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

The Idaho Golf Association works to makes its website accessible to all, including those with disabilities. If you are having difficulty accessing this website, please call or email us at...

Cambridge Updates

With Cambridge Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

