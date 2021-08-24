Cancel
Riggins, ID

Live events Riggins — what’s coming up

Riggins Post
Riggins Post
 7 days ago

(RIGGINS, ID) Riggins is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Riggins area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OifA_0bbPK5t200

Sunset Cruise with McCall Lake Cruises

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 203 E Lake St, McCall, ID

What better way to enjoy a relaxing evening seeing McCall in a whole different way! Spend the evening with family or friends while watching the sunset on your beautiful Payette Lake! All while...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9hGQ_0bbPK5t200

Hotel McCall Courtyard

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1101 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

We missed you last year! Come celebrate the 15th Anniversary with us at the annual Art in the Courtyard 2021 Art Show, sponsored by Gallery 55 in McCall, Idaho. Featuring Fine Art from art in a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWsaH_0bbPK5t200

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE!

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Gilbert Bonilla LIVE! Hosted By Gilbert Bonilla. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Mccall., The Scandia Inn

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvyhy_0bbPK5t200

McCall Meet %26 Greet

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 211 S 3rd St, McCall, ID

Meet and greet hosted by Geri Gallupe. Come and spend time with Ed Humphreys and hear about his vision for the future of Idaho. This event is open to the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amRJp_0bbPK5t200

LSH McCall Summer Skate Down

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 128 Idaho St, McCall, ID

Come down to Harshman Skate Park for this Little Ski Hill Fundraiser! Kids Scooter Jam (ages 14 and under) , followed by the Full Park Blowout comp for all ages. Registration is at 10am. $15 entry...

Learn More

