Live events on the horizon in Bliss

(BLISS, ID) Live events are coming to Bliss.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bliss area:

Wine-In Movie — Holesinsky Winery Buhl, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1498 Valley Steppe Dr, Buhl, ID

Join us on Saturday, August 28th third movie in Holesinsky Winery’s Summer Series - Indiana Jones! Bring your chairs or a blanker and join us watching this fun summer classic. Wine, beer, popcorn...

Handgun Mastery - Buhl, ID Buhl, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4348 D Clear Lakes Rd, Buhl, ID

SIGN UP HERE: https://tpc.corsizio.com/c/604ae707e75e5fd8ec119552 Our Handgun Mastery course uses our proven Scientific Shooting System to combine the science of performance with the best shooting...

Raptor War (BAH) Wendell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2136 Niagara Springs Grade, Wendell, ID

Unto all good gentles near and far, The Barony of Arn Hold sends greetings, and throws open its doors to invite one and all to return once again to Raptor War. Join us as we celebrate our...

Back-to-School at the Pool! Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 756 Locust St N, Twin Falls, ID

We are sending off summer with a HUGE pool party at Twin Falls City Pool, and everyone is welcome! Bring a donation of school supplies to receive FREE pool admission, FREE hot dogs, and FREE snow...

Three Island Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting Glenns Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 492 E Cleveland Ave, Glenns Ferry, ID

Three Island Food Pantry grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 30, 2021 About this Event You are invited by American Cancer Society and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to the...