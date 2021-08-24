Cancel
Pomerene, AZ

What’s up Pomerene: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pomerene News Flash
Pomerene News Flash
 7 days ago

(POMERENE, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Pomerene calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pomerene area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyU47_0bbPK0TP00

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Tucson

Vail, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Tucson, AZ 85641

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjFjd_0bbPK0TP00

One Team Scavenger Hunt Tombstone

Tombstone, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFDyv_0bbPK0TP00

Speed Reading Class - Tucson

Vail, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Tucson, AZ 85641

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4UNT_0bbPK0TP00

Ocotillo Ridge - 4 Classes

Vail, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Sawyer helps you discover classes for kids in your neighborhood. Learn more about the unique class offerings of KidzArt Tucson at - .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7o9M_0bbPK0TP00

The Riddle Me This Trivia Show

Pearce, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 135 N Frontage Rd, Pearce, AZ

Come out for dinner and "Riddle Me This" trivia show starting at 5 on August 25th. Fun and prizes and karaoke immediately following the trivia show. Like and share our page so we can have a GREAT...

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene News Flash

Pomerene, AZ
ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

